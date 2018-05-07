

CTVNews.ca Staff





Federal officials seek to stem the flow of Nigerians illegally entering the country, a male MP asks Canada’s top cop how "a lady" would "tell the guys how to behave” and an American comedian puts his medical degree to use during a stand-up show.

1. Border blowback

Ottawa has announced new measures to stem the flow of asylum seekers illegally entering Canada from the United States. An estimated 2,500 such people entered Canada in April, the majority of whom hailed from Nigeria.

2. Top cop grilled

During her first appearance at a House of Commons committee since being named commissioner of the RCMP, Brenda Lucki faced questions on harassment in the national police force, staffing levels and marijuana legalization. A male Quebec Liberal MP also wanted to know how "a lady" would "tell the guys how to behave."

3. Unexpected intermission

American actor and comedian Ken Jeong’s medical degree came in handy during a stand-up show in Phoenix Saturday. When a woman in the audience began having a seizure, Jeong leapt into action.