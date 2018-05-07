3 big stories you might have missed on Monday, May 7, 2018
Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, discusses the situation of irregular migration as Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, looks on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Federal officials seek to stem the flow of Nigerians illegally entering the country, a male MP asks Canada’s top cop how "a lady" would "tell the guys how to behave” and an American comedian puts his medical degree to use during a stand-up show.
Ottawa has announced new measures to stem the flow of asylum seekers illegally entering Canada from the United States. An estimated 2,500 such people entered Canada in April, the majority of whom hailed from Nigeria.
During her first appearance at a House of Commons committee since being named commissioner of the RCMP, Brenda Lucki faced questions on harassment in the national police force, staffing levels and marijuana legalization. A male Quebec Liberal MP also wanted to know how "a lady" would "tell the guys how to behave."
American actor and comedian Ken Jeong’s medical degree came in handy during a stand-up show in Phoenix Saturday. When a woman in the audience began having a seizure, Jeong leapt into action.