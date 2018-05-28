

CTVNews.ca Staff





We could soon know what the Liberals plan to do to ensure the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives have overtaken Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in ballot tracking, and a mysterious animal has been killed in Montana.

1. Morneau’s pipeline plans

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to announce as early as Tuesday morning what the government plans to do to make sure that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built.

Kinder Morgan has given Ottawa a Thursday deadline to convince it to proceed with the project, which has received federal approval but faced unyielding opposition from the B.C. government.

2. Federal Conservatives overtake Liberals

For the first time since 2015, Nanos Research has found the federal Conservative Party has pushed ahead of the Liberal Party in polling. The NDP is in a distant third.

The ballot tracking finds Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives are far ahead in Ontario and the Prairies, while the Liberals still lead in Quebec. The parties are tied in B.C.

3. Mysterious animal killed in Montana

A Montana rancher shot an animal after it was spotted in a pasture with livestock. It looks like a wolf but officials say its claws and canine teeth are too short.

DNA tests have been ordered to try to find out what species they’re dealing with.