

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, Meghan Markle’s father doesn’t appear to be going to his daughter’s wedding, and Aurora Cannabis is buying MedReleaf for $3.2 billion in stocks.

1. Canadian actress who played Lois Lane has died

Canadian actress Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in the four original “Superman” movies, has died at age 69.

Kidder passed away in her Montana home. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

2. Royal wedding drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking for “understanding and respect” following reports that Markle’s father Thomas may not be going to his daughter’s wedding after allegedly staging a series of paparazzi photos.

The royal wedding will be broadcast live on CTV and CTV News Channel beginning at 4 a.m. ET on May 19.

3. Big shift in Canadian cannabis industry

Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. has offered to take over Markham, Ont.-based MedReleaf for $3.2 billion worth of stocks in the company.

The deal would make Aurora Cannabis the "undisputed world leader in cannabis," capable of producing more than 570,000 kilograms of the product annually, according to the company’s CEO Terry Booth.