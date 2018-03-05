

CTVNews.ca Staff





Seniors are the most likely drivers to die on the road, the federal government is pursuing a parental leave program for politicians, and a canine influenza outbreak comes to Ontario.

1. Driving in 2018 Series: A worrying trend

There are few child-parent conversations as sensitive as driving retirement, but it's a conversation that’s becoming increasingly necessary, with data on serious car accidents across the country showing an alarmingly consistent trend: senior drivers have topped the list for most driver fatalities of any age group since 2010.

CTVNews.ca's deeper look at the future of driving in Canada begins with the question: Compared with any other age group, why are more senior drivers dying on the road?

2. Parental leave for politicians

For the first time, the federal government is pursuing a parental leave program for parliamentarians, but questions are being raised about how it’ll work for politicians whose jobs centre on representing their constituents year-round.

"The people are our bosses, and so it’s a little bit difficult to navigate so we’ll have to see what the government, what ideas they have," Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen told CTV News.

3. Sick as a dog

Veterinarians in central Ontario are raising alarms about a confirmed outbreak of canine influenza that has likely infected more than 100 dogs.

“We’re suspicious that this group of dogs, these infections, trace back to the importation of a dog from China,” University of Guelph veterinarian Dr. Scott Weese told CTV News.