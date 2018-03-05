3 big stories you might have missed on Monday, March 5, 2018
Photo by Johannes Rapprich from Pexels
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 8:55PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 9:19PM EST
Seniors are the most likely drivers to die on the road, the federal government is pursuing a parental leave program for politicians, and a canine influenza outbreak comes to Ontario.
1. Driving in 2018 Series: A worrying trend
There are few child-parent conversations as sensitive as driving retirement, but it's a conversation that’s becoming increasingly necessary, with data on serious car accidents across the country showing an alarmingly consistent trend: senior drivers have topped the list for most driver fatalities of any age group since 2010.
CTVNews.ca's deeper look at the future of driving in Canada begins with the question: Compared with any other age group, why are more senior drivers dying on the road?
2. Parental leave for politicians
For the first time, the federal government is pursuing a parental leave program for parliamentarians, but questions are being raised about how it’ll work for politicians whose jobs centre on representing their constituents year-round.
"The people are our bosses, and so it’s a little bit difficult to navigate so we’ll have to see what the government, what ideas they have," Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen told CTV News.
Veterinarians in central Ontario are raising alarms about a confirmed outbreak of canine influenza that has likely infected more than 100 dogs.
“We’re suspicious that this group of dogs, these infections, trace back to the importation of a dog from China,” University of Guelph veterinarian Dr. Scott Weese told CTV News.