

CTVNews.ca Staff





A mysterious North Korean train has entered Beijing, police in Quebec are handing out panic buttons, and there’s a new reason to worry about right whales going extinct.

1. North Korean train sparks speculation

Japanese media are reporting that an unusual North Korean train has entered Beijing, with footage showing a motorcade of black limousines waiting at the train station.

The reports have sparked speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might be in the Chinese capital for a meeting ahead of his planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

2. Panic buttons for violence victims

Police in Longueil, Que., are the latest to hand out “panic buttons” that victims of domestic violence can press to summon police.

When pressed, the buttons send an alert directly to the police notifying them not only of the address but also details on what the suspect might look like.

“Let’s say you’re in bed and you hear the door being smashed in,” a police spokesperson said. “You don’t have time to (pick up) the phone.”

3. Right whale gets closer to extinction

Not a single new North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off the southeast U.S. coast this year and calving season is nearly over.

There are only about 450 are left and at least 17 died in the U.S. and Canada last year, when there were just five births recorded.

Necropsies have found that at least four of the recent deaths were due to collisions with ships and at least two were from fishing gear.