

CTVNews.ca Staff





How to make sure your information stays private on Facebook, what Putin’s victory means for the world, and our upcoming Royal Dispatch newsletter.

1. Facebook data sharing

An explosive reports of a technology firm using Facebook data for potential political manipulation has many concerned about online privacy. Here are some tips to make sure your information doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

2. What to expect from a resurgent Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has another six years in power. So what does that mean for relations with the West, Russia’s military role in the ongoing Syrian conflict, and Putin’s future beyond his mandate?

