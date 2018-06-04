

CTVNews.ca Staff





A horrific tour bus crash is just the latest serious accident to occur on a stretch of highway in eastern Ontario, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford is sued by his late brother’s widow, and Canadian doctors urge everyone born between 1945 and 1975 to get tested for hepatitis C.

1. Hellish highway

After 24 people were sent to hospital following a tour bus crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., that town’s mayor is saying it’s time for the province to improve road safety in an area that has seen two other serious accidents since May.

2. Ford family feud

The widow of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford has filed a lawsuit against Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford, alleging he has deprived her and her children of millions of dollars by mishandling his late brother’s estate. Doug Ford denies the allegations, which have not been proven in court.

3. Hidden hepatitis

An estimated 250,000 people live with hepatitis C in Canada and most don’t know that they have it. As a result, liver specialists are now urging a blood test for all Canadians born between 1945 and 1975 to screen for the virus.