

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario restaurant falls victim to a case of mistaken identity, Harley-Davidson gets caught in U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs fight, and Sweden takes a dark approach to decluttering.

1. The other Red Hen

An Ontario eatery has been targeted by supporters of Sarah Sanders, who likely mistook the establishment for the Virginia restaurant the White House press secretary was asked to leave on Friday.

The negative comments on the Facebook page belonging to The Olde Red Hen in Collingwood, Ont., are likely due to the two restaurants’ similar names. Sanders tweeted on Saturday that the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Va. told her to leave because she works for U.S. President Donald Trump.

2. Harley-Davidson hits the road

One of America’s most iconic brands, Harley-Davidson, says it’s moving its U.S.-based factories that produce motorcycles for Europe to facilities outside the country. The company has been affected by EU tariffs, which were enacted in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

3. ‘Death Cleaning’

The Swedish practice of “döstädning” or “death cleaning” sounds morbid, but some say it’s an effective way to declutter your home.

The practice involves slowly sorting through, repurposing or disposing of many of your possessions prior to your death so that family members and friends are spared the unpleasant task.