U.S. President Donald Trump defends his administration’s tough border policies, the Liberal government rejects Senate amendments to its impaired driving bill, and a Saskatchewan woman survives a brutal bear attack.

1. Border enforcer

U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be unapologetic and unmoved amid revelations that thousands of migrant children have been forcibly separated from their parents after illegally entering the United States.

2. Amendments rejected

The Liberal government is rejecting two amendments the Senate has made to its impaired driving bill: the removal of a provision that allowed police to conduct random roadside alcohol tests and the proposed legal downgrading of impaired driving offences.

3. Bear attack

A Saskatchewan woman needed 34 staples in her leg and suffered psychological trauma after she was attacked by a black bear while camping in a provincial park.