Looking at North Korea’s human rights record, Canada’s top soldier on the unlikelihood of arming Kurdish forces, and the unhealthy habits of Canadian men.

1. Singapore Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, hoping to put an end to threats of nuclear war. But North Korea’s long history of human rights abuses has been put on the back-burner.

2. No plan to arm Kurdish forces

Canada’s top soldier says the federal government is unlikely to proceed with a plan to give millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.

“I would say right now that arming the Kurds with the plans that we had is unlikely to happen at this juncture,” Gen. Jonathan Vance told reporters on Monday.

3. Unhealthy men

According to a new study, a staggering 72 per cent of Canadian men have unhealthy lifestyles while only six per cent report having no unhealthy habits, such as smoking cigarettes and not getting enough sleep.