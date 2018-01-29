

CTVNews.ca Staff





Parliament Hill confronts harassment of federal employees, what we know so far about an alleged serial killer in Toronto, and a tax expert looks at “ghost immigrants.”

1. Harassment on the Hill

MPs have agreed to pass legislation aimed at cracking down on harassment in federal workplaces into committee, saying it’s time for things to change on Parliament Hill.

In her first day in the new role, NDP House Leader Ruth Ellen Brosseau sought and received unanimous consent from her House of Commons colleagues to send Bill C-65 straight to committee, after a few hours of debate.

2. Toronto murders

Toronto police have charged self-employed landscaper Bruce McArthur, 66, with five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen.

We have a timeline of the disappearances linked to the case, plus everything we know so far about the suspect.

3. Ghost immigrants

Some foreign investors, particularly those from China, are taking advantage of Canadian loopholes to become ghost immigrants, according to David Lesperance, a tax and immigration consultant with Lesperance & Associates.

Lesperance cites one recent court decision from a lawsuit in which the judge said Chinese millionaire Guoqing Fu bought multiple multi-million-dollar homes in Canada while claiming just $97 in worldwide income on his taxes. The judge’s 600-page ruling in the case was posted online earlier this month.