Canadians are losing their optimism, Vancouver struggles with a rise in gang violence, and a look at the numbers behind Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

1. Not so sunny?

Will the same wave of populism that led to Brexit and Donald Trump’s election reach Canada?

That’s the question behind a new survey that explores whether Canadians are increasingly discontent with economic, cultural and technological changes. It finds that pessimism is on the rise.

3. Vancouver’s gang problem

Vancouver’s police chief is warning of a spike in gang violence, as relatives mourn the death of an innocent 15-year-old bystander caught in the middle of a shooting.

“We haven’t seen gang violence like this in probably the last 10 years,” Chief Constable Adam Palmer said at a press conference today. “We’re definitely in an uptick in gang violence in Metro Vancouver right now.”

3. Yemen’s famine

More than 10,000 people dead, 50,000 wounded, 2 million displaced and 22 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

Those are only some of the staggering numbers behind the war and famine that have caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.