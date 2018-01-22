3 big stories you might have missed on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall meeting Thursday, January 18, 2018 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 8:41PM EST
Canadians are losing their optimism, Vancouver struggles with a rise in gang violence, and a look at the numbers behind Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.
Will the same wave of populism that led to Brexit and Donald Trump’s election reach Canada?
That’s the question behind a new survey that explores whether Canadians are increasingly discontent with economic, cultural and technological changes. It finds that pessimism is on the rise.
Vancouver’s police chief is warning of a spike in gang violence, as relatives mourn the death of an innocent 15-year-old bystander caught in the middle of a shooting.
“We haven’t seen gang violence like this in probably the last 10 years,” Chief Constable Adam Palmer said at a press conference today. “We’re definitely in an uptick in gang violence in Metro Vancouver right now.”
More than 10,000 people dead, 50,000 wounded, 2 million displaced and 22 million in need of humanitarian assistance.
Those are only some of the staggering numbers behind the war and famine that have caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.