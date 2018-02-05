

CTVNews.ca Staff





A hockey team lost in translation, the Senate and House debating bills on a number of hot topics, and finance experts quelling fears as the Dow takes a dramatic hit.

1. Linguistic divide for Korean hockey team

The new joint Korean Olympic women’s hockey team could face bigger problems than stick handling as they prepare for the Pyeongchang Winter Games. The Canadian coach of the team said Monday that her squad has made a small dictionary to help translate hockey terms from English into South Korean and then into North Korean. For example, while South Korean players use the English word “pass,” their North Korean teammates say “yeol lak” or “communication.”

2. Key bills in Parliament this session

With 24 government bills before the House of Commons and nine before the Senate, this session looks to be one of major change. Among the priority bills to follow in the House is Bill C-65, the workplace harassment bill introduced by Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, which aims to provide guidelines for handling allegations from bullying to sexual harassment. In the Senate, Bill C-45 for the legalization of marijuana is in its second reading debate and includes everything from safety standards to new Criminal Code offences for selling to minors.

3. Keep a cool head in market collapse

As the Dow Jones dropped by as much as 1,500 points today, some experts are telling people not to panic. In fact, personal finance commentator Preet Banerjee says “Don’t do anything.” While the numbers are scary -- and comparisons to 2008 don’t help -- the dramatic drop below 25,000 Monday doesn’t mean investors should start selling. “The worst thing you can do is sell in reaction to being fearful,” said Banerjee.