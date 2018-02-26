

CTVNews.ca Staff





China allegedly using big data for big surveillance, all eyes on national pharmacare tomorrow, and mapping out Pyeongchang medallists.

1. Big data

A report from Human Rights Watch alleges China is using sophisticated software and facial-recognition cameras to track the movements of Muslim Uighurs, storing information on travel history, prayer habits and more.

2. National pharmacare

Ontario’s health minister abruptly resigned today. Reports say the reason is in tomorrow’s federal budget: Eric Hoskins is expected to lead an advisory panel to look at a national pharmacare program.

3. Canada’s medal haul

Canada had the most successful Winter Games ever in 2018, taking home 29 medals. From Kim Boutin to Sebastien Toutant, we’ve mapped out where all the medalists call home.