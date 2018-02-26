3 big stories you might have missed on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, a police personnel holding shield and baton guards a security post leading into a centre believed to be used for re-education in Korla in western China's Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 8:29PM EST
China allegedly using big data for big surveillance, all eyes on national pharmacare tomorrow, and mapping out Pyeongchang medallists.
1. Big data
A report from Human Rights Watch alleges China is using sophisticated software and facial-recognition cameras to track the movements of Muslim Uighurs, storing information on travel history, prayer habits and more.
Ontario’s health minister abruptly resigned today. Reports say the reason is in tomorrow’s federal budget: Eric Hoskins is expected to lead an advisory panel to look at a national pharmacare program.
Canada had the most successful Winter Games ever in 2018, taking home 29 medals. From Kim Boutin to Sebastien Toutant, we’ve mapped out where all the medalists call home.