

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Liberals focus on gender in the upcoming federal budget, Russian trolls discuss the art of influencing an election, and researchers want to grow human organs inside sheep and pigs.

1. A gender-based budget?

Using gender-based analysis, every aspect of the upcoming federal budget has been scrutinized to see how it would impact both men and women.

"They definitely received the message that it needs to be not just a list of things that are true about gender inequality," one political researcher said of the Liberal government’s gender equality goals. "It needs to be really fundamentally integrated into their economic policy."

2. Influencing an election

After 13 Russians were charged with meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, The Associated Press spoke with several former workers from Russia’s infamous “troll factory.”

"Here they laugh about the news that 13 people could influence the elections in the U.S., but there were many more people doing that," one of those ex-employees said. "These technologies are unbelievably effective."

3. Meet the sheeple

Researchers in California are aiming to cut down on long wait times for organ transplants by using human stem cells to grow patients new organs inside pigs and sheep.

“The idea here is that we would like to grow this organ from the patient’s own cells,” a researcher with the potentially ground-breaking project said. “Growing an organ in a lab has proven to be a very difficult task but animals grow their organs every time and they always do it right.”