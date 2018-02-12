

U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada “does not treat us right,” an angry mother says her daughter’s 10-hour emergency room wait is unacceptable, and servers at an Ontario restaurant are speaking out against their boss’s “tip out” demand.

Plus, an update on Canada’s performance at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang. So far, we have won 7 medals: two gold, four silver and one bronze.

1. Trump complains about Canada

While unveiling his administration’s infrastructure plan on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Canadian trade practices, saying: “Canada does not treat us right in terms of the farming and the crossing the borders.”

2. 10-hour ER wait for girl with head trauma

A Quebec mother says her 12-year-old daughter had to wait 10 hours in an emergency room after suffering a head injury. “No, I will not accept that,” the mother said of the ordeal.

3. Servers speak out against ‘tip out’ demand

Serving staff at an Ontario restaurant are speaking out against their boss, who they say is taking a portion of their tips – and wanted an even bigger cut.