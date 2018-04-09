

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of the Humboldt Broncos donated organs to six patients in need before he was removed from life support, donations for players and their families have exceeded $6 million, and former NHL defenseman Chris Joseph remembers his son Jaxon.

1. Humboldt Bronco gives hope to six others

Humboldt Broncos crash victim Logan Boulet survived long enough to donate his organs to six patients in need, before he was taken off life support this weekend, his family says.

Boulet signed a donor card shortly after his 21st birthday last month, making it possible for his organs to be donated in the aftermath of the catastrophic crash of his team bus and a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

2. More than $6 million raised for players and families

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, started by a resident of Humboldt, Sask., has raised more than $6.3 million to help Humboldt Broncos players and their families cope with expenses, three days after coming online. The original goal was $4 million.

3. Chris Joseph remembers his son Jaxon

Former NHL defenseman Chris Joseph says he was “so proud” of his son Jaxon, who was one of 15 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaxon, who was 20 years old and spent two seasons with the Melfort Mustangs before joining the Broncos in 2017, was one of the leading scorers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoffs.