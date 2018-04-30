

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto restaurant must pay $10,000 after discriminating against a black customer, the Liberal government unveils its plan for electoral reform, and an Alberta judge tosses a driver’s ticket for high beams.

1. Restaurant discriminated against black man

A Toronto restaurant has been ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation to a black man who, along with his dinner companions, was asked to pre-pay for a meal on his birthday four years ago.

In a recent decision, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario ruled that Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant discriminated against Emile Wickham on the basis of his race and must pay $10,000 for “injury to his dignity, feelings and self-respect.”

2. Electoral reform plan unveiled

The federal government has introduced a new piece of legislation making wide-spanning changes to Canada's elections laws, including new limits on spending and foreign participation, while also aiming to boost accessibility and participation in democracy.

3. High beams ticket tossed

A judge in Alberta has tossed out a $155 ticket that a High River man got for flashing his high beams at an oncoming sheriff’s car.

Jeff McLenaghan says he only flashed his high beams to warn the driver and had no idea he was breaking any law.