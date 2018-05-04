High winds topple trees in Ontario, the Saint John River keeps rising, and the search for a missing plane turns up two shipwrecks.

1. Windstorm blows through Ontario…

Toppling trees and cancelling flights, high winds are ripping across Ontario. A falling tree has killed one person, while another narrowly missed a school bus filled with children.

The wind has also knocked out power to nearly 200,000 homes.

2. …while Saint John River continues to rise

The Saint John River has hit levels not seen in 45 years, but officials worry the worst of the flooding might be still to come.

The water levels along the river are expected to continue their rise through Monday. The area could be hit with up to 30 millimetres of additional rain over the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

3. Search for MH370 turns up shipwrecks

An unprecedented four-year sonar search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has failed to find the aircraft – but succeeded in locating two 19th-century sailing ships.