

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. officials launch complaint over B.C. wine rules, Seth Rogen volunteers to voice Vancouver’s metro system, and Meghan Markle now has her own coat of arms.

1. Wine wars

U.S. officials have asked the World Trade Organization to form a dispute panel on British Columbia’s rules governing the sale of imported wine, calling the province’s regulations “discriminatory” and “unacceptable.”

The officials are taking aim at a rule that prevents non-B.C. wine from being sold on grocery store shelves, relegating such products to a separate “store-within-a-store” with a separate cash register.

2. Change of tone?

After allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against actor Morgan Freeman, Vancouver’s transit system put the brakes on plans to use Freeman’s voice in a public announcement campaign.

Instead, the city may look to Vancouver’s very own Seth Rogen, who said he’d be up for the gig.

3. Meghan’s mark

Meghan Markle is adjusting to her new role as the Duchess of Sussex, a position that comes with plenty of official perks – including her own coat of arms.

Kensington Palace released the coat of arms, designed uniquely to suit Markle. It features a blue background to represent the California coast where the duchess was born, two golden rays to symbolize her home state’s sunshine, and three quills to signify “communication and the power of words.”