

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Boeing 737 carrying more than 100 people crashed in Cuba, more details on what to expect during the royal wedding, and Russian social media accounts spread a fake story about Canadian soldiers.

1. Passenger plane crashes in Cuba

More than 100 people are feared dead after a Boeing 737, operated by Cubana de Aviacion, crashed shortly after leaving Havana’s international airport on Friday.

2. Daily Dispatch from Windsor

When guests raise a glass to newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tomorrow, they may well be taking a sip of English sparkling wine made from grapes produced on the Queen’s Windsor Great Park Estate.

You can catch the royal wedding on CTV and CTV News Channel beginning at 4 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 19.

3. Social media trolls spread fake story

Federal officials have flatly denied online rumours circulated by Russian social media accounts that three Canadian soldiers working in Ukraine were killed by a landmine.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces told CTV News that the claims are totally false, and that there are no Canadians who have been injured or killed.