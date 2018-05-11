

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Conservatives are concerned that an ISIS executioner may be living in Toronto, scalpers are trying to sell free tickets to a Winnipeg Jets street party, and Marvel Comics has unveiled an Inuk superhero.

1. Terrorist in Toronto?

Conservative MPs are demanding to know whether a man who told a New York Times podcast that he worked as an executioner for ISIS is now living in Toronto.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he couldn't comment because of security concerns.

"I am charged with the responsibility of keeping Canadians safe," Goodale said. "Discussing operational matters on the floor of the House of Commons is exactly the opposite of keeping Canadians safe."

2. Scalpers scoop up free tickets

For safety reasons, the organizers of a popular street party that takes place outside Winnipeg Jets playoff games are telling those who want to come that they need to obtain free tickets first.

But it seems they have to get the tickets before scalpers do.

The first batch was released on online Friday and they were gone within 90 minutes. Soon after that, some were listed for sale for as much as $150.

3. Marvel’s new Inuk superhero

Marvel’s comic book universe is expanding into the Far North with a new superhero named Snowguard.

The shape-changing character is built upon the story of Amka Aliyak, a Nunavut teen who wants to leave behind the traditional life.

The artist who drew Snowguard guesses that there are fewer than a dozen Indigenous characters in the Marvel universe, and he says many don’t have powers.