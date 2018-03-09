

CTVNews.ca Staff





Looking for a location for the unprecedented meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, Florida Governor Rick Scott signs a sweeping school-safety bill, and Uber is forced to notify Canadians affected by a 2016 data breach.

1. Searching for a summit site

A day after it was announced that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, the world is now wondering where the historic encounter will take place.

"It's all about optics, from their first handshake," Lisa Collins, a Korea scholar and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, told The Associated Press. "(T)o have the meeting in a place that's a safe location and one that doesn't overly highlight the differences between the two countries would probably be the best."

2. Florida’s firearm fight

In the wake of a Feb. 14 school shooting, Florida Governor Rick Scott gas signed a school-safety bill that raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, adds a three-day waiting period for long gun purchases, and bans bump stocks -- a device that can make a semi-automatic gun shoot like a fully automatic firearm.

The powerful National Rifle Association, however, quickly filed a lawsuit to block raising the legal age to buy guns, arguing that the measure violates Floridians’ rights to bear arms.

3. Uber’s blooper

After a ruling from Alberta’s privacy commissioner, Uber will inform all Canadians whose personal data may have been compromised in a 2016 breach that affected an estimated 57 million accounts worldwide. Data stolen from the ridesharing company included users’ names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.