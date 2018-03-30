

Pope Francis presides over Good Friday prayers, a man paralyzed in the Quebec mosque shooting receives a generous gift, and a rec league goalie steps into the Chicago Blackhawks' net.

1. Good Friday

Amid heightened security, Pope Francis presided over Good Friday prayers at Rome’s coliseum. The Pontiff also used the occasion, which marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, to denounce those who seek money, power and conflict.

2. Kindness of strangers

After being paralyzed from the waist down in the horrific Quebec mosque shooting that left six people dead, Aymen Derbali is about to receive $400,000 that was raised to help the father of three buy a wheelchair-accessible home.

3. 14 minutes of fame

A 36-year-old accountant stepped into the Chicago Blackhawks' net Thursday night after the team’s two goalies were sidelined by injuries. Scott Foster, who plays in two Chicago-area rec leagues, made seven saves in fourteen minutes, helping the struggling team beat the playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets 6-2.