3 big stories you might have missed on Friday, March 30, 2018
Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession on Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary, in front of Rome's Colosseum, Friday, March 30, 2018. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 7:21PM EDT
Pope Francis presides over Good Friday prayers, a man paralyzed in the Quebec mosque shooting receives a generous gift, and a rec league goalie steps into the Chicago Blackhawks' net.
Amid heightened security, Pope Francis presided over Good Friday prayers at Rome’s coliseum. The Pontiff also used the occasion, which marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, to denounce those who seek money, power and conflict.
After being paralyzed from the waist down in the horrific Quebec mosque shooting that left six people dead, Aymen Derbali is about to receive $400,000 that was raised to help the father of three buy a wheelchair-accessible home.
A 36-year-old accountant stepped into the Chicago Blackhawks' net Thursday night after the team’s two goalies were sidelined by injuries. Scott Foster, who plays in two Chicago-area rec leagues, made seven saves in fourteen minutes, helping the struggling team beat the playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets 6-2.