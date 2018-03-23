

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond wins the world title, Elizabeth May gets arrested at a Kinder Morgan pipeline protest, and McGill University bans bottled water on campus.

1. Kaetlyn Osmond wins world title

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond is the first Canadian woman to win the world championship title in 45 years.

"This feels unbelievable for me," the 22-year-old from Marystown, N.L., told The Canadian Press. "Being world champion is something I never expected.”

2. Elizabeth May arrested at protest

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart were arrested today during a protest against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline project.

“I’m a 63-year-old grandmother and suddenly now I’m a person that has faced arrest,” May later told Omar Sachedina on CTV Power Play.

3. Campus bottled-water ban

Students at McGill University soon won’t be able to buy bottled water from vending machines as the university rolls out a campus-wide ban.

The step, which falls in line with World Water Day, is expected to eliminate the sale of about 85,000 water bottles each year.