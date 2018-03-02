

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hamilton, Ont., is bracing for the impact of proposed U.S. steel tariffs, there’s new information on the 13 social media trolls indicted in the Russia investigation, and Canadian Oscar Bingo.

1. Steeltown blues

Hamilton, Ont., is concerned that an economy on the upswing could come crashing down if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with his proposed 25 per cent tariff on foreign steel.

While “Steeltown” has diversified, there are still about 9,000 locals directly employed in steelmaking, and many other local jobs that indirectly depend on it, says Hamilon’s mayor.

Starting a trade war will hurt Americans too, but this is really about Trump’s desire to deliver for working-class white voters who supported him in the election, one political scientist says.

2. A closer look at Russia’s “trolls”

We’re learning more about the 13 Russians indicted by a U.S. grand jury in an alleged conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

The people accused of the social media disinformation campaign include a former standup comedian and a guy nicknamed “Jay Z.”

Most of the accused are in their 20s, except for Yevgeny Prigozhin, 56. He’s an oligarch with ties to Vladimir Putin who has received hundreds of millions of dollars in defence contracts.

3. Canadian Oscar Bingo

CTVNews.ca has created a Bingo card with all the Canada-related moments to watch for at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The 25 squares on the game board include Vancouver-born “Wonder” actor Jacob Tremblay, Canadian editor Sidney Wolinsky, and the Toronto-shot “The Shape of Water.”

Catch the Oscars Sunday night on CTV at 8 p.m. ET.