3 big stories you might have missed on Friday, March 16, 2018
In this Feb. 25, 2015 photo provided by the United Nations, UN peacekeepers from Bangladesh arrive at the Niger Battalion Base in Ansongo, in eastern Mali. (Marco Dormino/United Nations via AP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 8:42PM EDT
The Canadian Armed Forces will be sending peacekeeping troops to Mali: a troubled West African country that has been plagued by an Islamist insurgency since 2012.
Passengers and social media users are expressing outrage after a father and his young daughter were escorted off a Southwest Airlines plane in a heated encounter captured on video that has since gone viral.
The pandas that captured the hearts of Torontonians and tourists alike over the past five years are moving on to make new friends and memories at the Calgary Zoo.