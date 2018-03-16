

1. Mission to Mali

The Canadian Armed Forces will be sending peacekeeping troops to Mali: a troubled West African country that has been plagued by an Islamist insurgency since 2012.

2. Flying fiasco

Passengers and social media users are expressing outrage after a father and his young daughter were escorted off a Southwest Airlines plane in a heated encounter captured on video that has since gone viral.

3. Panda passage

The pandas that captured the hearts of Torontonians and tourists alike over the past five years are moving on to make new friends and memories at the Calgary Zoo.