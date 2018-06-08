

CTVNews.ca Staff





Life lessons from Anthony Bourdain, an Ontario riding predicts the winner for 12 consecutive elections, and there’s no end in sight for Hawaii’s volcanic eruption.

1. The world’s traveller

Food writer Anthony Bourdain, who died at the age of 61, gained global acclaim for his best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential,” which offered an uncensored (and often hilarious) look at the inner workings of restaurants across the world.

Among his tips: never order fish on a Monday, steer clear of meat cooked well-done, and think twice before ordering a seafood frittata.

But Bourdain may be best known for his personal philosophy that extended beyond the kitchen -- touching on the joys of travel, the value of culture and the human condition that unites us all.

2. Landslides, nail-biters and a trusty bellwether

Doug Ford is set to become Ontario’s next premier after a decisive victory on Thursday night. And while Ford holds a comfortable majority, a number of ridings were extremely tight -- with three races decided by less than 100 votes.

We also take a look at a rural riding that has elected an MPP from the winning party since 1977.

3. A different kind of blowout

Nearly a mile of new land has been formed in Hawaii due to the ongoing volcanic eruption. That land could grow even larger as officials with the U.S. Geological Survey say there’s no way to gauge when the eruption will stop.

As for the legal ownership of the new land formations: any new land masses formed by lava within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park become federal land. Any ocean entries outside the park become state land.