

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump asks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to spend more on NATO defence, the Canadian inventor of the “bear suit” dies in a fiery collision, and a look at why caterpillars are everywhere this season.

1. Trump’s demand

It’s no secret that the relationship between Canada and the U.S. is tense right now. NAFTA negotiations are stalled, and a tit-for-tat tariff dispute is putting pressure on trade.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire. He sent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a stern letter that expressed “growing frustration” in the U.S. over allies, like Canada, that have not met NATO’s defence spending targets.

Trudeau’s government has promised to increase military spending by 70 per cent over the next decade. But even with this increase, Canada won’t meet NATO's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.

2. Inventor dies

Canadian inventor Troy Hurtubise gained international acclaim for “Ursus Mark VI,” a suit he designed to protect against bear attacks. Most famously, Hurtubise and his suit appeared in the 1996 documentary “Project Grizzly.”

OPP confirmed that Hurtubise died last weekend in a collision west of North Bay last weekend. He was 54.

3. A hairy phenomenon

If you feel like your house, your yard – even your whole town is being overrun with caterpillars this year, you’re not alone.

Many parts of the country are seeing explosions in the fuzzy, striped critters known as forest tent caterpillars.