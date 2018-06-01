

What the Canada-U.S. trade spat could mean for the cost of your Florida orange juice, Italy gets a government skeptical of migrants and the European Union, and an orca whale thanks its rescuers.

1. How the trade spat could hit your wallet

The Liberal government is planning to put tariffs on a large number of U.S. products if the Trump administration doesn’t lift the tariffs they have slapped on Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The levies Canada plans to impose as of July 1 are aimed at getting the attention of Republican politicians up for re-election in the fall, while at the same time minimizing the impact on Canadian shoppers.

The Retail Council of Canada’s Karl Littler says that he doesn’t expect major spikes in prices, but there are some products that it would be hard for Canadians stores to replace, and that could lead to higher prices. “You’re not going to get (orange juice) from a Canadian source,” he points out.

2. Euro-skeptic coalition takes over Italy

A coalition that opposes the European Union and vows to take a hardline on migrants was sworn in as Italy’s new government Friday.

Guiseppe Conte, a political novice, will preside over the government made up of ministers from the populist 5-Star Movement and the anti-migrant League party that fared best in the March election.

Despite the worries in Brussels, the markets were calmed by the news that a government had been formed. Had it failed, Italians could have returned to the polls in what some observers expected would become a plebiscite whether to keep the euro currency.

3. Orca thanks rescuers with giant leap

Two people out fishing in B.C. came upon an orca whale tangled in some wires. They called in the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which managed to free it.

When the whale was finally untangled, it offered a giant leap, delighting the rescuers who managed to catch it on video. "It was definitely a Free Willy moment," one of them said.