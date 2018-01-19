

1. Losing a brother

For months, sisters Patricia Kinsman and Karen Coles organized search parties across Toronto’s east end in hopes of finding their missing brother, 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman.

Those searches came to an end yesterday. Police arrested Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with Kinsman’s death and the death of 44-year-old Selim Esen.

The sisters said they usually knew if their brother was dating someone, but they’d never heard about McArthur. They also said they’re satisfied with the police investigation and hope that investigators will soon find their brother’s body so they can lay him to rest.

2. HimPower goes dark

A private, men-only Facebook group has been used to flood multiple B.C. businesses with offensive reviews and circulate intimate images of women without consent, CTVNews.ca has learned.

But, after a report was published Friday on CTVNews.ca, the page was taken offline.

Before its sudden disappearance, the HimPower Facebook group was used to co-ordinate at least two trolling attacks on B.C. businesses in the last month, and a third that occurred in late 2016, CTVNews.ca learned through first-hand knowledge of the group. The group had been around since at least 2015, and had more than 44,000 members of an active community that mostly shares racist, misogynist and irreverent content some would find offensive.

3. Weed from the pharmacy?

With legal marijuana on track to be sold across Canada this summer, one of the county’s biggest drug stores is angling to sell medical pot.

Shoppers Drug Mart has announced a third cannabis supply agreement, this time with a B.C.-based grower, as part of its hopes of dispensing the drug.

Shoppers’ parent company, Loblaw Companies Ltd., first applied for a licence to dispense medical marijuana in 2016.

Under current rules, the only way to get medical marijuana in Canada is through online orders that arrive through the mail.