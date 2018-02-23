

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jared Kushner looks for security clearance, Bill Morneau teaches sixth graders about gender equality, and testing your knowledge on Oscars trivia.

1. Clearing Kushner

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been working for the White House without permanent security clearances for most of the past year.

That isn’t sitting well with chief of staff John Kelly, who warned he would crack down today.

2. Budget school

Finance Minister Bill Morneau gave a lesson on gender equality to sixth graders at a Toronto public school today, as he talked about the upcoming federal budget.

"We are trying to make sure that our economy keeps growing, so that our country keeps growing, and one of the main ways we think we can do that, is ensuring that both boys and girls and women and men have all the opportunities they can possibly have to get great jobs for the future," he said.

3. And the award for Oscars trivia goes to…

The Academy Awards are fast approaching. Are you a movie buff or a casual Oscars watcher? Whatever the case, you can test your knowledge with some little-known facts.