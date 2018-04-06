3 big stories you might have missed on Friday, April 6, 2018
RCMP vehicles attend the scene after an infant was found dead and 14 others were sent to Alberta Children's Hospital from a home on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, 80 kilometres west of Calgary, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ridewood
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 8:55PM EDT
Alberta officials confirm “respiratory viruses” were involved in an incident that sent 14 people to hospital, the Ottawa Senators are honouring a local teen who died of a rare illness, and actor Russell Crowe auctions off items collected during his failed marriage.
1. ‘Respiratory viruses’ implicated
Alberta health officials say that “a variety of common respiratory viruses” were involved in an incident where 14 people from Stoney Nakoda First Nation were sent to hospital with “influenza-like” symptoms.
Meanwhile, health officials say they are not commenting on an RCMP investigation into the death of a child “linked to this situation.”
The Ottawa Senators put stickers adorned with a butterfly and the initials J.P. on their helmets on Friday night in honour of Jonathan Pitre, who was sometimes known as “the Butterfly Boy.”
Pitre, who was 17, suffered from epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic condition that causes skin to easily tear and blister.
3. Russell Crowe divorce auction
Actor Russell Crowe is celebrating what would have been his 15th wedding anniversary by selling off hundreds of items acquired during his former marriage to Danielle Spencer.
The auction, which is planned for Saturday in Sydney, Australia, will include diamond jewelry, a dinosaur skull, two motorcycles and even a leather jockstrap.