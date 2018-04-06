

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta officials confirm “respiratory viruses” were involved in an incident that sent 14 people to hospital, the Ottawa Senators are honouring a local teen who died of a rare illness, and actor Russell Crowe auctions off items collected during his failed marriage.

1. ‘Respiratory viruses’ implicated

Alberta health officials say that “a variety of common respiratory viruses” were involved in an incident where 14 people from Stoney Nakoda First Nation were sent to hospital with “influenza-like” symptoms.

Meanwhile, health officials say they are not commenting on an RCMP investigation into the death of a child “linked to this situation.”

2. Honouring Jonathan Pitre

The Ottawa Senators put stickers adorned with a butterfly and the initials J.P. on their helmets on Friday night in honour of Jonathan Pitre, who was sometimes known as “the Butterfly Boy.”

Pitre, who was 17, suffered from epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic condition that causes skin to easily tear and blister.

3. Russell Crowe divorce auction

Actor Russell Crowe is celebrating what would have been his 15th wedding anniversary by selling off hundreds of items acquired during his former marriage to Danielle Spencer.

The auction, which is planned for Saturday in Sydney, Australia, will include diamond jewelry, a dinosaur skull, two motorcycles and even a leather jockstrap.