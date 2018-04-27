3 big stories you might have missed on Friday, April 27, 2018
The victims of this week's van attack in Toronto include eight women and two men, Toronto police say.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 8:39PM EDT
Toronto police release the names of all those who died in Monday’s van attack, North and South Korea’s leaders meet in a summit steeped in symbolism and the meaning behind the latest royal baby’s name.
Toronto police have identified the eight women and two men who died in Monday’s horrific van attack. They range in age from 22 to 94 and include two foreign nationals.
From fish dishes to the furniture, everything about the historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in was intentionally symbolic.
CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman unpacks the meaning behind the name of the newest addition to the Royal Family, Prince Louis of Cambridge.