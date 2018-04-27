

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Ten tragedies

Toronto police have identified the eight women and two men who died in Monday’s horrific van attack. They range in age from 22 to 94 and include two foreign nationals.

2. Summit symbolism

From fish dishes to the furniture, everything about the historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in was intentionally symbolic.

3. Little Louis

CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman unpacks the meaning behind the name of the newest addition to the Royal Family, Prince Louis of Cambridge.