

CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment Minister says Liberal supporters should be ‘super proud about what we’re doing,’ the global impact of drinking from a straw, and a look back at the hazy origins of 4/20.

1. Pipeline politics

With criticism coming at the Liberal government from both supporters and detractors of the Trans Mountain pipeline extension, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna urged those attending a Liberal Party convention to help explain the government’s stance.

“You have the chance to go out in your communities and don’t shy away from what we’ve done. You should be super proud about what we’re doing,” said McKenna in Halifax.

Outside the convention centre, a small crowd of protesters waved picket signs and raised concerns about offshore drilling, oil spills, and Bill C-69, a wide-spanning overhaul of the environmental assessment process.

2. Straw wars

Next time you order a drink, consider skipping the straw. Scientists estimate that there could be up to 8.3 billion plastic straws littering the world’s coastlines -- and that’s just a fraction of the staggering amount of trash floating in the ocean.

3. What’s 4/20?

If you smelled a skunky whiff in the air today, there’s a good chance someone in the neighbourhood was celebrating 4/20, the annual celebration of cannabis culture. The April 20th celebration has been around for nearly 40 years, but the origins of the event remain a bit hazy.