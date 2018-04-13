

CTVNews.ca Staff





James Comey’s new book has angered Democrats and Donald Trump, there are concerns over some unofficial Humboldt Broncos merchandise, and a look at the volunteers helping to prevent scams on Google Maps.

1. The buzz around James Comey’s new book

Fired FBI director James Comey’s new book isn’t even published but details from it are already angering both Democrats and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Comey has revealed that he released a damaging letter about Hillary Clinton days before the election but didn’t inform the public he was investigating Trump, in part because he was sure Clinton would win.

There are also details about Trump’s attitude toward Russia, and the president’s apparent fixation on a story about a dossier with salacious allegations against the president.

2. Questions about unofficial Humboldt Broncos merchandise

There are concerns that some online retailers may be trying to exploit the Humboldt Broncos tragedy by stamping the team’s official logo on unofficial merchandise with no plans to donate any of the funds.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is selling official Humboldt Strong T-shirts through a Regina-based retailer. Every dollar raised goes toward the SJHL Assistance Program, which is raising money to offer mental health assistance and counselling for SJHL players.

But an even wider selection of Humboldt Strong merchandise is available through online retailers. The difference: none of those sales make it clear where the money goes.

3. Meet the ‘internet police’ weeding out scams on Google Maps

Fraudsters targeting Google Maps are hatching all manner of schemes to mislead the users who rely on the platform to find the goods and services they want, according to a woman on a mission to right such wrongs.

Sydney Eatz says she and fellow volunteer moderator were dubbed the “internet police” by entrepreneurs who told her their businesses were badly impacted by people maliciously changing information in online listings.

Some of the most serious scams include fake hotels listed near a Toronto college that attracts thousands of international students.