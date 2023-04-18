These are the 5 headlines you should read today

These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Federal workers say they'll strike Wednesday if no deal is reached, the union representing RCMP 911 operators alleges "gross mismanagement" and how to tell whether your sniffles are a cold or allergies.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Cold or allergies? It’s that time of year again. Allergy season is in full force, with sneezing, puffy eyes and all, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. So, how can you tell the difference?
2. State of inflation: Statistics Canada is set to release its March inflation reading this morning.
3. Strike deadline looms: The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government, it will launch a strike on Wednesday.
4. Dominion v. Fox News: Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
5. 'Raising the alarm': RCMP 911 operators are leaving in droves amid a shortage of staff, according to union president Kathleen Hippern, who says emergency dispatchers across the country are being overworked and under-compensated due to years of "gross mismanagement."
One more thing…
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
Jennifer Tano holds her son Thomas in the neonatal intensive care unit of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Thomas was born premature at 27 weeks gestation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.
Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior leadership shuffle that will see a European retail executive take over as president and CEO.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to introduce legislation to 'rein in outrageous CEO pay' by increasing the taxes of companies where CEOs make 'excessive' profits.
A leading Canadian psychiatrist explains why 'excited delirium' should not be cited as the cause in deaths involving police and first-responders.
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
Why all the fuss about Twitter describing the CBC as 'government-funded media'? The CBC is government-funded media. It matters little if it’s 69 per cent or 70 per cent It’s a simple fact that it is majority government funded, argues former NDP leader Tom Mulcair.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, said her son is crying 'buckets of tears' as he comes to grips with what happened to him.
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
Reported incidents of antisemitism in Canada declined slightly last year from their all-time peak in 2021, B'nai Brith Canada said Monday, noting that the change is so small as to be "almost insignificant."
Several municipalities in Quebec's Laurentians region, north of Montreal, are warning residents to take precautions as local rivers spill their banks.
An Alabama girl's Sweet 16 birthday party ended with her kneeling beside her fatally wounded brother on the blood-slicked floor of a dance studio in small-town Alabama, the bodies of other wounded teens scattered around them.
A 24-hour cease-fire reportedly reached between Sudan's rival generals has gone into effect on the fourth day of heavy fighting.
Authorities in northern Italy captured a bear that fatally mauled a runner and became the focus of a battle over what to do with Italy's growing Alpine brown bear population that was once nearly extinct but has rebounded thanks to a European Union-funded project.
Iran's president on Tuesday reiterated threats against Israel while marking the country's annual Army Day, though he stayed away from criticizing Saudi Arabia as Tehran seeks a detente with the kingdom.
A woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot to death after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address and was met with gunfire in the driveway, authorities said Monday.
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton sold Tuesday at an auction in Switzerland for 4.8 million francs (US$5.3 million), below the expected price.
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
A judge has dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information in a case flowing from the Cambridge Analytica affair.
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.
Newly-released footage captures the intense aftermath of the snowplow accident that broke more than 30 of actor Jeremy Renner’s bones on New Year’s Day.
Many Canadians are embracing the dual income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle, a term that was coined in the 1980s and is making a resurgence as a result of economic and societal conditions.
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Russia has been excluded from qualification for the men's Olympic basketball tournament in Paris next year, basketball's international governing body FIBA said Tuesday.
Expect broadcasters to spin a wheel and guess who overtime heroes might be. Expect the odd referee to get an earful, a fan base (or two) to erupt on Twitter over a missed or controversial call. Here are five things to know about this year's NHL playoffs.
As he prepares to leave his post, Tennis Canada CEO Michael Downey says there's still work to be done in growing the game -- especially when it comes to getting more girls and women on the court.
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.