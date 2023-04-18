These are the 5 headlines you should read today

Federal workers say they'll strike Wednesday if no deal is reached, the union representing RCMP 911 operators alleges "gross mismanagement" and how to tell whether your sniffles are a cold or allergies.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Cold or allergies? It’s that time of year again. Allergy season is in full force, with sneezing, puffy eyes and all, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. So, how can you tell the difference?

2. State of inflation: Statistics Canada is set to release its March inflation reading this morning.

3. Strike deadline looms: The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government, it will launch a strike on Wednesday.

4. Dominion v. Fox News: Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.

5. 'Raising the alarm': RCMP 911 operators are leaving in droves amid a shortage of staff, according to union president Kathleen Hippern, who says emergency dispatchers across the country are being overworked and under-compensated due to years of "gross mismanagement."

One more thing…

In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study

Jennifer Tano holds her son Thomas in the neonatal intensive care unit of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013. Thomas was born premature at 27 weeks gestation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan