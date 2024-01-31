These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

All five hockey players facing charges in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 are identified, Canada is not expected to get any new medals from the 2022 Olympics after a Russian skater was disqualified in a doping case and an explorer claims to have possibly found the plane wreckage of one of the world's most famous pilots. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Hockey players identified: Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

2. RMC deaths investigation: A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.

3. Beijing Olympics: Skate Canada said it was "extremely disappointed" with the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Olympic Games. Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, Russia still stands to finish on the podium and get bronze medals ahead of fourth-place Canada.

4. 'Breach of contract': B.C. employers attempted to sue workers for quitting without the required notice.

5. UFO report: Early on Jan. 19, several pilots reported "multiple lights, sometimes in a triangle formation" high above the Canadian Prairies. Listen to their conversation.

One more thing…

Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific

In a March 10, 1937 file photo American aviatrix Amelia Earhart waves from the Electra before taking off from Los Angeles, Ca., on March 10, 1937. (AP Photo, file)