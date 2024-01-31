These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
All five hockey players facing charges in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 are identified, Canada is not expected to get any new medals from the 2022 Olympics after a Russian skater was disqualified in a doping case and an explorer claims to have possibly found the plane wreckage of one of the world's most famous pilots. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Hockey players identified: Lawyers for the remaining four NHL players have confirmed their clients are among the five facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
2. RMC deaths investigation: A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont., in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
3. Beijing Olympics: Skate Canada said it was "extremely disappointed" with the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Olympic Games. Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, Russia still stands to finish on the podium and get bronze medals ahead of fourth-place Canada.
4. 'Breach of contract': B.C. employers attempted to sue workers for quitting without the required notice.
5. UFO report: Early on Jan. 19, several pilots reported "multiple lights, sometimes in a triangle formation" high above the Canadian Prairies. Listen to their conversation.
One more thing…
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
In a March 10, 1937 file photo American aviatrix Amelia Earhart waves from the Electra before taking off from Los Angeles, Ca., on March 10, 1937. (AP Photo, file)
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Canada's largest school board is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so students can stay home on the day a rare solar eclipse will chart a course through parts of Canada.
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
Canada's manufacturing sector marked a 0.9 per cent increase in November, according to a Statistics Canada gross domestic product report released Wednesday, along with rebounds in wholesale, transportation, oil and gas extraction.
Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.
Canada's largest school board is voting Wednesday on whether it should revise its school calendar so students can stay home on the day a rare solar eclipse will chart a course through parts of Canada.
Most of the provinces and territories have signed a letter asking the federal government to indefinitely pause its plans to expand eligibility for assisted dying.
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
A new report by Statistics Canada shows violent crimes with firearms increased in 2022, a trend that has steadily risen since 2013.
Norway’s aging king, Harald V, is on sick leave until Feb. 2 because of a respiratory infection, the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Wednesday.
Donald Trump's private jet, emblazoned with his last name in bold white letters, was parked nearby when Air Force One landed in Florida, where President Joe Biden labeled his predecessor and potential opponent in this year's campaign as a 'loser' while raising money for his reelection on Tuesday.
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison each for corruption, his lawyer and prison officials said, a day after another special court convicted Khan of leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.
The doors close Wednesday on nominations for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, with peace activists connected to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine among the known entries. Usually kept secret, several nominations have been made public this year.
The leaders of five European Union countries urged their neighbours and allies Wednesday to ramp up military support for Ukraine, while the bloc's defence ministers debated ways to help meet the war-ravaged country's ammunition shortfall.
There has been a data breach at Global Affairs Canada involving the personal information of some users, including employees, and affecting remote access to the department’s network, according to the department.
Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein confirms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted his office in advance of his latest Jamaican vacation, and he was within the rules to accept the gifted accommodations from a friend. The top ethics official indicated he considers the matter closed.
The Conservatives won a procedural fight in Ottawa Tuesday, seeing House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus deeming Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fall economic update implementation legislation as 'omnibus' and ordering it to be split up for votes.
China on Wednesday reported the death of a woman due to an infection of combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of bird flu after a cross-species transmission, but said the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
British Columbia saw a record-breaking 563 organ transplants last year from a record 160 deceased organ donors and 77 living donors.
Chinese government hackers are busily targeting water treatment plants, the electrical grid, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure inside the United States, FBI Director Chris Wray will tell U.S. House lawmakers on Wednesday in a fresh warning from Washington about Beijing's global ambitions.
A federal jury on Tuesday ruled in favour of Sotheby's at a trial in which the Russian billionaire oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev accused the auction house of defrauding him out of tens of millions of dollars in art sales.
Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.
The man accused of killing Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay can't have his rap lyrics used against him at trial, a Brooklyn judge decided Tuesday in a ruling that doubled as a history-filled paean to hip-hop as 'a platform for expression to many who had largely been voiceless.'
H&M's top executive unexpectedly stepped down Wednesday and the company's stock plunged as the fashion giant reported a drop in sales over the holiday shopping season.
Insurance company Manulife has announced big changes in how it covers certain prescription drugs, with roughly 260 medications now only available for coverage if dispensed at a Loblaw-owned pharmacy.
The spotlight will be on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania early Friday morning, when handlers of a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil will announce whether he saw his own shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Spanish soccer player Hugo Mallo will go on trial after being accused of inappropriately touching a mascot before a game in 2019, court officials said Wednesday. Mallo, who denies wrongdoing, was with Celta Vigo when the alleged incident happened before a Spanish league match against Espanyol.
French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that some 300,000 spectators will be able to attend the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, about half the size of what was originally planned.
Police in London, Ont., are expected to provide an update next week on their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Japanese transport officials raided a Toyota-affiliated plant Tuesday after the company admitted to cheating on engine testing, as Toyota Motor Corp. reported it sold over 11 million vehicles in 2023 to retain its status as the world's top car manufacturer.
