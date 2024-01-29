These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A B.C. man is charged in connection with the murder of a Manitoba woman nearly 17 years ago, court records show Flair Airlines owes the federal government millions in unpaid taxes and Imran Khan gets 10-year sentence. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years: A Pakistani court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets.

2. Flair tax bill: Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.

3. Manitoba cold case: A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.

4. Brain chip implant: Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X.

5. Hockey card bidding war: A mysterious case of 1979 hockey cards found in a Regina basement could fetch more than a million dollars, and maybe more.

One more thing…

Scientist weighs in on 'snow cream' trend, says snow is 'anything but pure'

Brooke Spencer, 9, makes a face after eating some snow on Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, at her home in Grand Blanc, Mich. (AP Photo/The Grand Rapids Press, Michelle Tessier)