These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A ghostly shipwreck appears on the tip of Newfoundland; family, friends and peers pay their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent; and passengers come to the defence of a man who opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane in Mexico. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Ghostly shipwreck: The massive, overturned hull of a seemingly ancient ship has appeared without warning along the southwestern tip of Newfoundland, dazzling nearby residents eager to know who may have been aboard and how it met its fate.

2. Ed Broadbent funeral: Generations of progressives paid their respects to former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and celebrated his legacy and accomplishments during a state funeral held in the nation's capital on Sunday afternoon.

3. AeroMexico incident: A man opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement defending him.

4. What's on the agenda? Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns, as the House of Commons opens for its first sitting day of 2024.

5. Final gift: A U.S. singer is giving her seven-year-old son a gift to remember her by as she enters hospice care.

One more thing…

Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police, his lawyer says

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton skates during an NHL hockey game, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)