These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral.

1. One survivor in N.W.T. plane crash: People in a tight-knit Northwest Territories town were in mourning as investigators began to probe a plane crash that killed six people, including two crew members and four passengers headed for work at a diamond mine. A lone survivor was taken to hospital.

2. Hockey sex assault charges: Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.

3. 'Maybe we should have a discussion': As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.

4. B.C. drug deaths record: Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023, with 2,511 deaths reported.

5. Real estate head accused of arson: Christophe Folla, the co-founder and former president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.

Newfoundland man's quest to find the best fish and chips has gone viral

Geoff Meeker cuts into a freshly fried codfish at Tiny’s Bar and Grill in Paradise, N.L. Meeker’s been eating lots of fish and chips lately as he works to supply his growing Facebook group with content. (Garrett Barry)