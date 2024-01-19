5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Share

    A historic land transfer agreement has been finalized between Nunavut and Canada, a man is charged in connection with the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history and a University of Waterloo scientist makes Time's Best Inventions list. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Nunavut deal: An agreement has been finalized between Nunavut and the federal government in what is the largest land transfer in Canadian history.

    2. N.S. wildfire: A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the largest wildfire in the history of Nova Scotia.

    3. Housing fight: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at the mayors of Quebec's two largest cities on Thursday, calling the local leaders "incompetent" and accusing them of blocking construction projects.

    4. War on Ukraine: NATO will launch its biggest military exercises since the Cold War next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in drills.

    5. Recall roundup: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued recalls for several products this week, including children's medicine with a risk of overdose, and food items that could be contaminated by salmonella.

    One more thing…

    New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list

    Craig Kaplan holds "the hat." (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre

    Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'

    NATO to hold its biggest military exercises since the Cold War

    NATO will launch its biggest military exercises in decades next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months of drills aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A historic land transfer agreement has been finalized between Nunavut and Canada, a man is charged in connection with the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history and a University of Waterloo scientist makes Time's Best Inventions list. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Japan's first moon lander is aiming for a very small target

      Japan's space agency prepares for its first moon landing early Saturday, it's aiming to hit a very small target. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle, is using 'pinpoint landing' technology that promises far greater control than any previous moon landing.

    • Google unveils a new way to search

      Mobile users accessing Google on some Android phones will soon be able to circle or highlight items that appear on their smartphone screens to populate more information, and ask complicated or nuanced questions about an image or text.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News