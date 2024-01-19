These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A historic land transfer agreement has been finalized between Nunavut and Canada, a man is charged in connection with the largest wildfire in Nova Scotia's history and a University of Waterloo scientist makes Time's Best Inventions list. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Nunavut deal: An agreement has been finalized between Nunavut and the federal government in what is the largest land transfer in Canadian history.

2. N.S. wildfire: A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the largest wildfire in the history of Nova Scotia.

3. Housing fight: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at the mayors of Quebec's two largest cities on Thursday, calling the local leaders "incompetent" and accusing them of blocking construction projects.

4. War on Ukraine: NATO will launch its biggest military exercises since the Cold War next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in drills.

5. Recall roundup: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued recalls for several products this week, including children's medicine with a risk of overdose, and food items that could be contaminated by salmonella.

One more thing…

New shape discovered by University of Waterloo scientist makes TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 list

Craig Kaplan holds "the hat." (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)