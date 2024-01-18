These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation hears from the first officer to arrive after the killings began, an NDP MP calls for an investigation into Loblaw's move to end its 50 per cent discounts on certain items and an openly gay hockey player looks to change the culture of the game. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. James Smith Cree Nation: The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.

2. Tax tips: It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns. Here's a quick look at what you need to know.

3. Food prices: An NDP MP is calling on Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate "possible anti-competitive practices" after Loblaw's move to end its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items.

4. Bill 96: A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law.

5. Now hiring: A recruiting company says these 15 jobs will be the most "in demand" in Canada this year.

One more thing…

Former professional hockey player wants the next generation to shift the game's culture

The former OHL and professional goalie made headlines in 2016 after coming out as gay. (CTV News)