These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A woman was killed outside of an elementary school in Calgary, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley plans to step down and a look at the spread of tiny shelter communities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. 'Targeted incident': Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school.

    2. Rachel Notley's exit: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or "any other party" is "not going to happen."

    3. Saskatchewan killings: An RCMP major crime investigator played a coroner's inquest an urgent 911 call from a James Smith Cree Nation resident pleading for help after being attacked by Myles Sanderson, who killed 11 people in 2022.

    4. Vacation controversy: Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.

    5. 'Missing Teeth': As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.

    One more thing…

    Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer

    A project by Now Housing in the Region of Waterloo focuses on creating temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness. (Now Housing)

    Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."

