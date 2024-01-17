These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A woman was killed outside of an elementary school in Calgary, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley plans to step down and a look at the spread of tiny shelter communities. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Targeted incident': Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school.

2. Rachel Notley's exit: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or "any other party" is "not going to happen."

3. Saskatchewan killings: An RCMP major crime investigator played a coroner's inquest an urgent 911 call from a James Smith Cree Nation resident pleading for help after being attacked by Myles Sanderson, who killed 11 people in 2022.

4. Vacation controversy: Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.

5. 'Missing Teeth': As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.

One more thing…

Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer

A project by Now Housing in the Region of Waterloo focuses on creating temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness. (Now Housing)