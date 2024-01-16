These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

5 things

    Highlights from last night's Emmy Awards, Donald Trump wins the Iowa caucuses, and Canada's largest supermarket chain faces criticism for cutting discounts. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. U.S. 2024 election: Donald Trump decisively won the Iowa caucuses, with his closest rivals languishing far behind.

    2. Saskatchewan killings: An RCMP major crime investigator was the first to testify in the coroner's inquest into the 2022 mass murders committed by Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation.

    3. Loblaw criticized: As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada's largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items.

    4. Emmys highlights: Missed the show last night? Here's a look at who won, plus a recap of the speech everyone is talking about.

    5. Smoking stats: Just-released data includes how Canada's tobacco use compares to that of the rest of the world.

    'Saddest day of the year' may be a myth, but experts say winter blues are real

    A few people are out and about in downtown as snow falls in St. John's on Friday, January 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

