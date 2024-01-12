These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The U.S. and U.K. launch a massive retaliatory strike against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, South Africa formally accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent has died. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Strike on Yemen: The U.S. and U.K. bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen in a massive retaliatory strike.

2. Genocide case at ICJ: South Africa formally accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded with the United Nations' top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

3. Remembering Ed Broadbent: Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87.

4. Meta settles lawsuit: Meta is offering $51 million to settle a lawsuit in four provinces over Facebook's "Sponsored Stories" advertising program, which ran from 2011 to 2014, using people's names and photos without their knowledge.

5. Apple class-action: Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple. Here's what you need to know.

One more thing…

Why researchers say you should spill your embarrassing secrets

People often keep unflattering information about themselves secret because they worry that others will judge them harshly, but those fears are overblown, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. (Pexels)