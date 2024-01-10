These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Masked men wave guns and explosives during a live TV broadcast in Ecuador, Canada's immigration minister says the limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians fleeing Gaza is not a hard cap, and Rebel News threatens to sue police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Ecuador violence: Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast, with the president issuing a decree declaring an "internal armed conflict."

2. Israel-Hamas war: Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions.

3. Winter weather: From wind chills of -55 to 40 centimetres of snow, weather warnings are in place for much of Canada.

4. Rebel journalist arrested: Rebel News is threatening to sue the RCMP, York Regional Police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as soon as this week after one of its journalists was arrested.

5. Finance tips: An expert shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and reviews some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

One more thing…

Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner

This is a Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014 file photo of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)