These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

An explosion at a historic hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, injures 21 people, loose bolts are found on multiple aircraft of the same model that had a panel blow off during an Alaska Airlines flight and a third proposed class-action lawsuit is filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Fort Worth: An explosion at a historic Texas hotel in Fort Worth blew out windows, littered downtown streets with large piles of debris from the building and injured 21 people, including one person who is in critical condition, authorities said.

2. Alaska Airlines: United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 MAX 9 aircraft, referring to the Boeing model that has been grounded after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated plane in mid-flight over the weekend.

3. Israel-Hamas war: Journalists have died at a rate of about one per day since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7, and experts say their deaths are part of a global pattern that sees journalists killed for the same reasons their work is so important.

4. Not net zero: Canada's big five banks are potentially misleading investors with their use of terms like sustainable finance, according to a complaint to securities regulators by a climate advocacy group.

5. Fruit lawsuit: A third proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed over salmonella-tainted cantaloupes that have sickened people across Canada.

One more thing…

2023 was world's hottest year on record, EU scientists confirm

In this file photo, people sunbathe on Biarritz' beach, southwestern France, Oct. 7, 2023. October was the fifth straight month that Earth set a record for the hottest month in recorded history. (AP Photo Bob Edme, File)