5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Two teens from Montreal save a couple from drowning in Barbados, a media report states Honda might build a $18.4 billion electric vehicle plant in Canada, and the sole occupant of a helicopter that crashed in Glacier National Park is confirmed dead.

    Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Rescue in Barbados: Two Montreal teens jumped into action to save a couple from drowning in Barbados earlier this week.

    2. Honda plant: A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.

    3. Helicopter found: The wreckage of a helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found in Glacier National Park. The sole occupant has been confirmed dead.

    4. Award show highlights: A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything -- the silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too.

    5. Ceasefire legal battle: A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.

    One more thing…

    The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks

    A chicken stands watch in a coop at the Quill's End Farm, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

