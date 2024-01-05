These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A new batch of unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls is released, members of the Afzaal family deliver victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman and a star from the movie "Mary Poppins" dies at 100. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Jeffrey Epstein: A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls has been released.

2. School shooting: A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others.

3. Convictions overturned: Two New Brunswick men were acquitted Thursday of a 1983 murder for which they served lengthy prison sentences.

4. Afzaal family: A London, Ont., court heard victim impact statements seven weeks after Nathaniel Veltman was convicted of murdering four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy.

5. Truck recall: Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickups in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of "injury or crash."

One more thing…

Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100

Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie “Mary Poppins” and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, has died, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2023. She was 100. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)