5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    A new batch of unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls is released, members of the Afzaal family deliver victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Veltman and a star from the movie "Mary Poppins" dies at 100. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Jeffrey Epstein: A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls has been released.

    2. School shooting: A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others.

    3. Convictions overturned: Two New Brunswick men were acquitted Thursday of a 1983 murder for which they served lengthy prison sentences.

    4. Afzaal family: A London, Ont., court heard victim impact statements seven weeks after Nathaniel Veltman was convicted of murdering four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy.

    5. Truck recall: Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickups in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of "injury or crash."

    One more thing…

    Glynis Johns, 'Mary Poppins' star who first sang Sondheim's 'Send in the Clowns,' dies at 100

    Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie “Mary Poppins” and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, has died, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2023. She was 100. (AP Photo/Carlos Rene Perez)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News